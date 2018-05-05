NSE holds “Writing Celebration”

Last Updated: May 4, 2018 at 2:58 pm

A “Writing Celebration” was held by Northside Elementary on the evening of April 24, 2018. The celebration was the third of the school’s Title 1 UPLIFT sessions. The session was designed to showcase all of Northside’s growing authors/writers and for parents to see what their students do as writers at school.

The evening began at 6:00 pm when students and parents walked through Northside’s cafeteria and gym to view the creatively displayed writing exhibits. Northside’s teachers greeted the parents at their table displays. Each writing teacher had been tasked with having their students select an authentic piece of writing to “polish” and publish for the event. Two “blue ribbon writers” were selected from each homeroom, framed, and displayed. Parents were encouraged to complete compliment cards on writing pieces that they enjoyed reading.

In addition to viewing and complimenting the displayed writing, parents could vote on an “All-Star Writer.” One student from each grade level was selected from the nominees. Mrs. Stacy Kennedy, Northside’s Reading Interventionist, and former Northside student, Maggie Kennedy, painted two Author’s chairs which were displayed at the event. Teacher’s names were drawn to receive these chairs for their students to use when sharing their writing aloud.

Light refreshments of punch and cupcakes were provided through the talents of Ms. Theola Pitts and her TCTC Culinary Arts students.

By CINDY CROSBY | cindyc4@yahoo.com