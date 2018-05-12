North Walterboro Academy students honor soldiers
by The Press and Standard | May 12, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 10:11 am
Students at North Walterboro Christian Academy presented “Welcome Home: A Patriotic Musical” on May 3. The K4-second grade choir opened the program, followed by the 2-8th-grade choir. Noah Baker, Anise Clark, Sydney Crosby, Ian Hutto, Russell Kinsey, Jimmy Morris, Fayann Rentz and Arlee Webster led “The Star Spangled Banner” and Garrett Adams, Hadlie Adams and Julia Brand performed “We Are So Proud of You.” James McMillan, Jared Lamb, William Hodge and Julia Craven were in charge of the offering.
