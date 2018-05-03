New high school principal appointed

In his post as Director of Accreditation and Career Technology Education with the Charleston County School District, Maurice Cannon missed the interaction with students.

The Colleton County School Board has given Cannon a chance to fill that void. On April 26 school board members named Cannon the next Colleton County High School Principal.

Cannon said he applied for the principal post because of his “desire to return to a school setting and work with students on a daily basis.”

“The dynamics of the school, the diversity within the school setting interested me,” he said. He relished the opportunity of “being in an environment to connect with students and faculty to see better outcomes.”

“All those points were of high interest to me,” Cannon explained.

Cannon said he is excited “to learn more about the school, how we can leverage and elevate what is already happening.

One thing he has already found is that the community has “a great interest in wanting the school to be even more successful,” Cannon offered. “I think that energy from the community, that wanting to see the best outcomes for the students there is a point of pride.”

“I look forward to discovering and learning more,” he added.

Cannon’s contract with Charleston ends on June 30.

Cannon held his current post with the Charleston County School District for two years, the previous five he had served as the principal of Burke High School in downtown Charleston.

A Colleton County School District press release announcing Cannon’s appointment focused on his time as principal at Burke High School “where he was credited with implementing instructional strategies and programs to advance the school from an “at risk” rating to “average” based on the state’s accountability guidelines. Additionally, he is credited with increasing the graduation rate from 55.6 percent to 77.4 percent during his tenure.”

Cannon said his success at Burke High School came from “establishing a positive climate where students felt more a part of the school and took ownership and greater responsibility to attain a solid education.”

“When I left that school, it was at a better place in terms of student engagement, then when I first arrived there” he offered.

“I do believe in the strategies we used to promote more positive student experiences. Those strategies proved to be very helpful.”

Under his tenure, Cannon added, Burke High School implemented several academic programs for “students to attain learning at higher rates.” A collection and examination of data from student performance lead to a redesign of the curriculum.

Cannon said he worked with multiple stakeholders, particularly families, the community and business partners that “gave students more access to the business community around them and exposed students to the world beyond the streets of downtown Charleston.”

Cannon has 16 years of experience, beginning his career as a high school English teacher.

Raised in Columbia, Cannon holds a bachelor of arts degree from South Carolina State University, a master of education degree and education specialist degree from The Citadel and is currently a doctoral student at Capella University.

“I am honored to be afforded this opportunity to serve the families, students, and faculty of Colleton County High School,” said Cannon. “There are many wonderful academic programs and activities taking place in the high school and I am looking forward to my involvement in these and seeing the establishment of more. The high school experience is one where students of today are provided the guidance necessary to become the leaders of tomorrow. The students at Colleton County High School will continue to have such guidance through my leadership along with the support of others who have been entrusted with their preparation.”

“I am excited to have Mr. Cannon as a member of TEAM Colleton,” said Colleton County School Superindendent Dr. Franklin Foster. “His leadership skills and experience as a principal will be an asset to Colleton County High School and our district.”