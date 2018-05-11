National Day of Prayer held

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:56 am

he congregation of North Walterboro Baptist Church celebrated the National Day of Prayer at services last Wednesday night at the church. Pastor Godfrey Ritter (right) was the keynote speaker. Community leaders Mayor Bill Young (left), Shane Roberts of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Barry Moore, publisher of The Press and Standard, were invited guests.