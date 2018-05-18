Monster Storage to offer U-Haul

Monster Self Storage at 12241 Cottageville Hwy. will now offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are midnight-1 a.m. every day. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (843) 835-3550 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Cottageville-SC-29435/049263/ today.

Monster Self Storage partners Paul Walker and William Swanson teamed with U-Haul to better meet the demands of Colleton County.

To benefit the environment, truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

