May 17th seminar to explore nonprofits

Last Updated: May 4, 2018 at 3:59 pm

A seminar on starting and running a nonprofit comes to Walterboro May 17.

The Center for A Better South will offer the half-day workshop from 9 a.m. to noon at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market at 506 E. Washington St. on May 17.

Among the topics will be:

• Are you sure you need to start a nonprofit?

• Practical steps in getting started.

• What’s your mission?

• Policies, finances, risk and programs.

• Pitfalls and how to avoid them.

“These are new workshops offered by the Center to help people who have dreams of having a successful nonprofit become successful,” Better South President Andy Brack said. “These sessions are designed to help people build capacity so we can accomplish Promise Zone goals.”

There is no cost to attend the course but participants will need to register beforehand. Each class is limited to 25 participants.

Registration can be handled on line by going to www.BetterSouth.org.