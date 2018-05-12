Marvin speaks to Civitans
by The Press and Standard | May 12, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 10:15 am
Alta Mae Marvin is the Clemson Extension director for Colleton County. She spoke to the Walterboro Civitans recently, telling club members about the many services that Clemson Extension offers and the ongoing programs that are available all year, from Master Gardener courses to analyzing soil for growing.
