Martinis and Me raises nearly 10K for Arts Council

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:59 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Martinis and Me, benefitting the Colleton County Arts Council, was held Thursday May 10 at the Colleton County Farmers Market. Themed “Casino Royal,” the event raised nearly $10,000 for the Arts Council.

“The silent auction raised over $4,000 and the committee would like to thank all those businesses and organizations which donated items and services,” said Sharon Witkin, committee member.

Decorating was provided by Sparkles, Event Decor and Design with in-kind contributions from Ruth’s House Event Rentals, Fletchers Finest Café and Catering, Beck Terpstra/RL Terpstra Photography and Dragon Entertainment.

Participants in the fashion show included: Belk of Walterboro, East Main Boutique, Colbert Clothing, Ash and T’s of Summerville and The Peacock Boutique.

Vendors included: Rodan+Fields, Lipsense, Colleton Chiropractic, TWIG, LuLuRoe, Colbert Clothing, Limelight, Biker Chiques, Damsel in Defense, Beauty Counter, Young Living Essential Oils and Matilda Jane.

Committee members for this year’s event included: Becki Rohde, chairperson, Allyson Griffin, Sharon Witkin, Christie Slocum, Rachel Odum, Rachel Kramer, Mandi Nettles, Jennifer Bunton, Leslie Freke and Blue Benton.