Martha Osterhout | Obituaries

Martha Osterhout died April 22, 2018. She was 94 years old. Born in Harmony, NC, she entered the navy in 1942 where she met her future husband Bert Osterhout. They were married in 1946 and remained so until Mr. Osterhout’s death in 2013. They were Charlotte residents for over 60 years. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. After leaving the Navy, Mrs, Osterhout studied hair styling under a renowned stylist in New York City. She worked as a stylist at Iveys downtown for over 20 years. She also worked at Belks and retired after having her own salon. She is survived by her nephews, David Holbrook of Beaufort SC and Steve Holbrook of Raleigh and a sister Mrs. Coleen Parker of Yadkinville NC. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces. A service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead Street at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 17th.