Man shot on Gadsden Loop this morning

by The Press and Standard | May 21, 2018 2:34 pm
On Monday (today) at 11:22 a.m., the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a shooting that just occurred off of Gadsden Loop in Walterboro. The victim was transported to Colleton Medical Center by personal vehicle. Upon deputies’ arrival at the hospital, medical staff members were administering treatment for an apparent gunshot wound. At last update, his status was critical and he was being flown to Trident Medical Center in Charleston.
The incident is actively being investigated.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
