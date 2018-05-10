Man injured in wreck at Ritter Road

The adult male passenger of this truck sustained multiple, non-life threatening traumatic injuries following this single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Ritter Road the morning of May 5. At 10:18 a.m., an off-duty firefighter-paramedic was returning home after his shift and drove up on the accident shortly after it occurred. He radioed in the report and began treating the two occupants. The westbound Chevrolet pickup truck left the road and struck a large pine tree, causing heavy damage to the truck. The passenger side of the truck was ripped off by the collision and the roadway was littered with debris and hundreds of nails. The male patient was transported to Colleton Medical Center for further treatment. The female driver was transported to the medical center for evaluation. The portion of Ritter Road at the crash site was closed to traffic until recovery crews could clear the highway of debris and nails. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.