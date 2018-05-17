Man injured in motorcycle wreck

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:16 pm

An adult male received multiple traumatic injuries when his motorcycle went off the roadway in the 5000 block of Sidneys Road at about 8 p.m. on May 12. The southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway on a curve, entered a ditch and flipped over several times, ejecting the driver. The motorcycle landed in the roadway. A passing motorist found the rider unconscious in the ditch. When firefighters arrived, the motorcyclist was still unconscious. They began treating him and placed the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter on standby at Colleton Medical Center. He regained consciousness as paramedics were preparing to place him in the helicopter for a flight to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the collision.