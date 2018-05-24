Man bitten by rattlesnake

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 8:58 am

A 28-year-old Anderson man ended up in the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on the Edisto River.

The man and several companions were kayaking on the Edisto River the morning of May 19 when a rattlesnake, approximately two-and-a-half-feet long, bit the man twice on the hand. The man told paramedics the snake dropped out of a tree.

The boaters were able to capture and kill the snake before making their way to a landing at the end of Bobcat Lane to call the emergency dispatch center.

An ambulance unit arrived at the landing about 12 minutes after the call was dispatched and began treating the man. Paramedics contacted the Colleton Medical Center and learned that the Emergency Department had anti-venom available.

The ambulance crew took custody of the dead snake and transported it to the medical center in a bucket so medical personnel could confirm the type of snake and determined what anti-venom to use. The anti-venom they administered will treat both rattlesnake and water moccasin bites. Those snakes have venom that contains a neurotoxin that attacks the nervous system.

As paramedics were transporting the snakebite victim to Colleton Medical Center, the man’s condition began to deteriorate.

He was given the anti-venom and moved from the Emergency Department to the medical center’s Intensive Care Unit.

On the morning of May 20, the victim was transferred to MUSC by C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter.

In case

of snakebite

Snakebites from native species are a rarity in both South Carolina and Georgia. However, a few bites still occur every year. The proper response to a venomous snakebite involves both what to do and what not to do.

Before snakebite treatment is necessary, the snake must be venomous. You can become familiar with the snakes of the region by studying pictures and descriptions. If you can be sure that a non-venomous (harmless) snake did the biting, you have little to worry about. Washing the scratched area with soap and water is usually sufficient.

However, a venomous snakebite can be very serious. The following is a list of what to do and not to do if bitten by a venomous snake:

The DONT’s

Do not eat or drink anything, including alcoholic beverages or medicine.

Do not run or engage in strenuous physical activity.

Do not cut into or incise bite marks with a blade.

Do not apply a constrictive tourniquet.

Do not use a stun gun or other electrical shock.

Do not freeze or apply extreme cold to the area of the bite.

The DO’s

Try to stay calm!

Keep the bitten body part below heart level and remove rings, watches, and tight clothing.

Try to identify the offending snake if you can do so easily without putting yourself at risk or wasting valuable time.

Get to the nearest hospital or emergency medical facility immediately.

The universally accepted treatment for serious snakebite is the use of antivenin or snakebite serum, which should only be administered by a medical doctor. If local doctors are unsure of the correct antivenin to use, advise them to contact the American Association of Poison Control Centers (1-800-222-1222).

Medical doctors who have experience with bites of venomous snakes of the United States do not completely agree on the details of first-aid treatment for snakebites. However, most doctors believe that the DOs and DON’Ts listed here have the highest probability of success in most situations involving venomous snakebites.

The best advice is to learn all of the snakes found in your region and avoid the venomous ones. If you are bitten by a venomous snake, remember to stay calm and get to the nearest hospital quickly.

Be safe around snakes

Venomous snakes of Georgia and South Carolina pose little threat to humans who learn to observe them but otherwise leave them alone. Lightning kills many more people every year than snakes do, and the probability of dying in a car accident far exceeds the chance of even being bitten by a venomous snake.

By one account, several thousand people are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, but fewer than 10 of these bites actually result in death. Also, as many as half of all bites by venomous snakes are mild or “dry” bites in which little or no venom is injected.

Snakes do not hunt humans; we are not their natural prey and are far too large for any U.S. species to eat. Thus, they have no reason to bite us unless provoked. Snakebites occur when a snake is frightened and we force it to react in self-defense instead of allowing it to escape.

More than half of U.S. snakebite victims were bitten while handling the snake, and more than two-thirds saw the snake before being bitten, but attempted to kill, capture or harass it. Or they failed to move away or maintain a safe distance. In most of these situations, the snakebite would have been easily prevented by exercising good judgment.

Certain activities can increase one’s chance of getting bitten by a venomous snake. Logs, vegetation, rocks, and other materials provide shelter to snakes and the food they eat.

Be cautious when moving such materials and avoid placing your hands or feet where a snake could be hiding. Proper footwear, such as leather boots, can provide protection from snakebites by preventing the fangs of a snake from coming into contact with your feet or legs.

Never pick up a snake unless you are absolutely certain it is non-venomous. Young snakes are sometimes difficult to identify and their small size can give the false impression that they are harmless. Furthermore, occasional snakebites have resulted from snakes presumed to be dead. An injured, but still alive, snake may strike unexpectedly.

By following these common sense rules, you can enjoy the outdoors without becoming a snakebite victim.

(Information from the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia.)