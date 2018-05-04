Local student honored at annual S.C. STEM Signing Day

A Colleton County High School senior was one of 92 South Carolina high school seniors recognized by The Boeing Company, BMW Manufacturing Co. and the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance at the 2018 annual S.C. STEM Signing Day held in Columbia on April 17.

Tejas Patel, who plans to attend the University of South Carolina next fall and major in pre-pharmacy, was among those recognized from across the state of South Carolina who have pursued STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education during their high school tenure and plan to continue their STEM education at two- and four-year colleges.

The honored students were identified through the South Carolina Future Makers initiative using the STEM Premier platform.

“Boeing started this event last year to demonstrate our enduring commitment to STEM education and workforce in communities across the state,” said Tim Keating, executive vice president of Government Operations, The Boeing Company. “We have invested almost $2 million on tomorrow’s innovators across South Carolina, and we make this commitment to early learning so every child has a chance to code — to create — and to innovate.”

“Since technology is constantly changing in the automotive industry, now more than ever, we must invest in highly-skilled workers. Investing in STEM education allows us to develop a pool of talented young people who will help sustain BMW’s future,” said Christine Petrasch, vice president of Human Resources with BMW Manufacturing.

“S.C. STEM Signing day was created because it is important to recognize the fact that there’s so much talent and opportunity in South Carolina,” said Sara Hazzard, president and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “We are very proud to lift up and recognize the achievements and future steps of some of our state’s brightest minds – students who will eventually lead the way as we advance innovation and technology in the 21st century.”