Library launches Miss Literacy YouTube channel
by The Press and Standard | May 29, 2018 1:54 pm
Colleton County Memorial Library’s Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise has launched a Miss Literacy YouTube channel. This will be an avenue to share songs, stories and information. This bi-weekly channel will hopefully encourage, enlighten, and entertain.
Please subscribe and share with your friends. The debut is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zdf5wVws9zA
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.