Library holds coloring contest for seniors

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 11:26 am

The Colleton County Memorial Library held a coloring contest for seniors at the Green Pond Nutrition Site. The winner, Isabelle Jones, far left, who is the Green Pond site manager, was honored by the library on May 16. Nearly 30 Green Pond seniors participated (above.) The library also presented awards to seniors at the Walterboro Nutrition Site on May 17, where about 12 seniors participated. Jaenell Busby was the Walterboro site winner. “This is a great way to reach out to our seniors, because we don’t get to do much with them except take them books,” said Bookmobile Librarian Joyce Chaplin. “They really seemed to enjoy it.”