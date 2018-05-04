Letter to the Editor: Condition of golf course needs to be improved
by The Press and Standard | May 4, 2018 10:54 am
Dear Editor:
When Colleton County opted to buy the golf course at Dogwood Hills, I supported this decision. The golf course not only provides recreational activities for the citizens, a site for secondary school team golf, but is also an enticement for new businesses.
I had the occasion to play the course twice in the last week. The conditions of the course were, to say the least, disturbing. Here are some areas I noticed:
- Greater than six-inch week growth on the fringe of the greens
- Holes on the greens not rotated on a daily basis, leading to eroding of the greens turf
- Fairways and greens uncut
- Many of the fairways denuded of grass covering
This routine day-to-day maintenance of the course is not being done. I do not know if this is due to lack of funding, supplies/equipment, manpower or knowledge on the part of the manager. I do know that to continue to attract golfers, the course must be maintained. There are too many options to play golf on well-maintained courses within easy driving distance of our county.
I hope that this letter is received in a positive manner with the goal of correcting these issues on the course at Dogwood Hills.
L. Wayne Keith
Walterboro
