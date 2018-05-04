Letter to the Editor: Bus stopped four lanes of traffic

Dear Editor:

On the morning of April 27, I was stopped, along with all four lanes of traffic, at the Ramada Inn on Jefferies Boulevard. We waited for a good five minutes while Bus #69 waited on students.

Is this typical of the way buses are operated in Colleton County?

Howard Lee

Islandton