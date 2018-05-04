Letter to the Editor: Bus stopped four lanes of traffic
by The Press and Standard | May 4, 2018 12:00 pm
Last Updated: May 4, 2018 at 10:59 am
Dear Editor:
On the morning of April 27, I was stopped, along with all four lanes of traffic, at the Ramada Inn on Jefferies Boulevard. We waited for a good five minutes while Bus #69 waited on students.
Is this typical of the way buses are operated in Colleton County?
Howard Lee
Islandton
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.