Leadership Salkehatchie travels to D.C.
by The Press and Standard | May 3, 2018 9:15 am
Last Updated: May 3, 2018 at 9:16 am
USC Salkehatchie, in collaboration with Southern Carolina Regional Alliance, annually offer the Leadership Salkehatchie program to Salkehatchie region community members interested economically developing the area. After 9 months of touring the Salkehatchie counties and learning more about each area, the group reports their findings to South Carolina’s Congressmen during a trip to Washington, D.C.
Back row (left to right): Wayne Evans (Hampton), April Aikens (Bamberg), James Zawacki (Barnwell), Daniel Alexander (Allendale), Heather Judy (Salkehatchie Leadership Institute Director: hjudy@mailbox.sc.edu), Yvette Roland (Bamberg)
