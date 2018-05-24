LCAA will hold a food giveaway from 1-4 in Varnville
by The Press and Standard | May 24, 2018 12:42 pm
The Lowcountry Community Action Agency is giving away food until from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the National Guard Armory located at 545 Airport Road in Varnville.
