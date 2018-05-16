Lady Hawks eliminated from state tournament

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks were eliminated from the South Carolina Independent School Association 2018 Class 2A State Tournament following an 11-10 loss to Pee Dee Academy Saturday afternoon in Sumter.

Earlier in the tournament, the Lady Hawks shut out Carolina Academy 7-0 and recorded a 7-2 loss against Marlboro Academy in game two. In game three, Colleton Prep defeated Thomas Heyward 5-4.

Anne Garrett Carter earned the win in the circle over Carolina Academy allowing five hits and striking out four. Taylor Tomedolskey went 2-2 at the plate with a 2-RBI homerun to left field. Langley Harter was 3-4 with 2-RBI’s and scored once. Weslin Jones was 2-4, scoring twice. Carter, Elizabeth Anne Dean and Haley Bootle had hits in the contest.

The Lady Hawks fell behind early against Marlboro Academy. Meredith Ware earned the start, lasting one-and-a-third innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and issuing a single walk. Carter entered in relief, allowing two earned runs in four-and-two-thirds innings of work. Harter and Dean recorded the only hits in the game.

In the win over Thomas Heyward, the Lady Hawks scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth after being tied 4-4. Carter earned the win, allowing three hits and four runs over seven innings of work, striking out five. Harter and Ware went 2-3 at the plate, while Jones and Tomedolskey each had a hit.

Colleton Prep recorded five runs in the top of the first inning against Pee Dee Academy to jump out to an early lead. After five complete innings, the Lady Hawks led 10-6. In the bottom of the sixth, Pee Dee’s leadoff doubled, and two costly errors and a sacrifice bunt would set the stage for a three-run homer that would tie the game. With one out, Pee Dee’s bats stayed hot as a double was followed by two singles that scored the go-ahead run. CPA’s offense failed to produce in the top of the seventh, eliminating the Lady Hawks from post-season play.

Meredith Ware recorded the loss for the Lady Hawks, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits, issuing three walks and striking out one. Jones led CPA at the plate, going 4-5 with 2-RBI’s and scoring twice. Mollie Warren was 2-4 with a 3-RBI homerun. Dean and Ware recorded multiple hits in the game.

“It was the best we have hit and bunted all year long,” said Coach Gabby Bedard. “We just knew going into this tournament we had a good run for the title. We practiced hard and sound the past two weeks, really focusing on our weaknesses. We went into Friday with all the confidence and fire we needed. Unfortunately, we just came up short. We made costly errors in both games we lost this past weekend. Our last game against Pee Dee, we had won. It is just once again, we made one too many errors. I don’t think a lack of heart was ever the issue. I couldn’t have asked for more fight from this group of 10. That final loss at 1:45 is one that will sting for a while. But, I have high expectations for next year as we are only losing one senior. Next year is our year. Mark my words.”

The Lady Hawks finished the 2018 season 15-5-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play.