Lady Cougar Softball finishes top 10 in state

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:29 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Softball team was eliminated from the SCHSL District V Playoffs following an 8-1 loss against Chapin in the championship “if” game Wednesday May 2 on the road.

Colleton County defeated Chapin 5-4 in extra innings to force the “if” game for the District V title. Earlier in the week, the Lady Cougars defeated St. James High School 10-1 in round three to advance to the championship game

Colleton County eliminated St. James High School on Monday April 30 in a 10-1 win at Rusty Adams Field. Whitley Weathers went the distance for the Lady Cougars, allowing one earned run on seven hits, striking out six and issuing two walks. Weathers helped her own effort, going 3-4 at the plate with 2-RBI’s and one score to lead Colleton County.

Karson Hiott, Ashlyn Rawls, Hallie Robertson and Ashley Savage had multiple hits in the game for the Lady Cougars.

In the two-game series against Chapin for the District V title, Weathers toed the rubber in both games. In nine innings of the lengthy game one, she allowed one earned run on eight hits, striking out four and issuing two walks.

“Whitney was phenomenal, having to pitch both games,” said Coach Rusty Adams. “She came through for us and pitched her heart out.”

Victoria Brewington led Colleton County at the plate, going 3-4 with an RBI and scoring once. Hiott, Hallie Robertson, and Savage each recorded hits.

“People definitely got their money’s worth in the two games against Chapin,” said Adams.

“We had a lot of clutch plays in the two games. The first game was an exciting back-and-forth game. A couple of errors hurt us early in the second game and we just didn’t hit.

“A few plays stand out to me in the first game,” said Adams. “Janay Mclain got a ground out to score Dakari in the top of the ninth, and we had a double play on a line drive to double the runner off second base in the bottom of the ninth. Ashley Savage made a fantastic running catch in right field to end the game and give us the win in game one.”

The Lady Cougars finished the 2018 season 15-10 overall and 6-4 in Region 8-AAAA, while cementing a top-10 spot in the state.