Koger named Region 8-AAAA Champ in 110-meter hurdles
The Colleton County High School Track and Field team competed in the Region 8-AAAA Championships held Wednesday, April 25 at Beaufort High School. Out of six teams competing, the Cougars finished in fourth place and the Lady Cougars earned a fifth-place finish. Beaufort High School finished in first place in both the male and female division.
Jaden Koger was named Region 8-AAAA Champion in the 110-Meter Hurdles and qualified to advance to the Lower-State Qualifier to be held May 5 at Lower Richland High School. In addition, Koger qualified to compete in the Long Jump.
Three Colleton County relay teams will advance to the Lower-State qualifier including the boys 4×100 and the girls 4×100 and 4×800. Other individuals qualifying include Jalen Lawton (shot put), Hunter Ohmer (pole vault), Jalen Levine (400M), Antonious Allen (100M), Abigail Altman (3200M), Shaniya Fields (high jump and triple jump) and Breanna Varnadoe (pole vault).
The Lady Cougars results included:
100 Meter Dash – 13.85 Ashlyn Williams 13th; 14.30 India Bostic 17th; 14.31 Jaylynn Davis 18th
200 Meter Dash – 28.78 Ashlyn Williams 15th; 29.32 Donae Bowens 17th; 29.76 Jaylynn Davis 19th; 30.16 Kensley Dantzler 20th
400 Meter Dash – 1:07.47 Kensley Dantzler 12th; 1:10.13 Donae Bowens 15th
800 Meter Run – 2:51.27 Kayla Dantzler 11th; 2:56.36 Savannah Reid 16th; 2:57.43 Lauren Reynolds 17th;
3:17.55 Elizabeth McLaughlin 22nd
1600 Meter Run – 6:15.02 Kayla Dantzler 9th; 6:44.71 Lauren Reynolds 17th; 7:39.15 Elizabeth McLaughlin 21st
3200 Meter Run – 12:19.70 Abigail Altman 2nd; 13:08.37 Grayson Altman 7th
400 Meter Hurdles – 1:14.13 Shantasia Allen 5th; 1:17.98 Bethany Monroe 6th
4×100 Meter Relay – 53.43 Relay Team 4th
4×800 Meter Relay – 10:52.65 Relay Team 4th
High Jump – 4-10 Shaniya Fields 2nd
Long Jump – 15-11 Justice Dupont 4th
Triple Jump – 33-2 Shaniya Fields 4th
Pole Vault – 7-6 Breanna Varnadoe 3rd; 6-6 Ashley Reid 5th; 6-6 Olivia Stephens 5th
Discus – 67-1 Victoria Myers 12th
Shot Put – 32-7 Victoria Myers 6th
The Cougars results included:
100 Meter Dash – 11.34 Antonious Allen 3rd; 11.74 Jeremiah Monroe 11th
200 Meter Dash – 23.64 Antonious Allen 8th; 24.19 Devin Kinsey 14th; 25.57 Montel Generette 18th
400 Meter Dash – 53.18 Jalen Levine 4th; 57.20 Jemarri Stevens 14th; 59.12 Devonte Lee 18th
800 Meter Run – 2:23.25 Blaine Cook 16th; 2:28.81 Tyreek Gadsen 19th; 2:41.92 Hans Gabriel 21st
1600 Meter Run – 5:34.54 Blaine Cook 13th; 6:06.80 Tyreek Gadsen 18th; 6:15.96 Hans Gabriel 19th
110 Meter Hurdles – 14.77 Jaden Koger 1st
4×100 Meter Relay – 43.85 Relay Team 3rd
4×400 Meter Relay – 3:45.02 Relay Team 5th
High Jump – 5-8 Jeremiah Daniels 6th
Long Jump – 21-1.5 Jaden Koger 2nd; 18-1 Nick Wilkey 10th
Pole Vault – 12-6 Hunter Ohmer 2nd
Discus – 107-0 John Campbell 7th; 61-0 Curtis Magwood 14th
Shot Put – 46-3 Jalen Lawton 2nd; 37-5 John Campbell 9th; 26-1 Curtis Magwood 16th
