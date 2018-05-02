Koger named Region 8-AAAA Champ in 110-meter hurdles

Last Updated: May 2, 2018 at 2:16 pm

The Colleton County High School Track and Field team competed in the Region 8-AAAA Championships held Wednesday, April 25 at Beaufort High School. Out of six teams competing, the Cougars finished in fourth place and the Lady Cougars earned a fifth-place finish. Beaufort High School finished in first place in both the male and female division.

Jaden Koger was named Region 8-AAAA Champion in the 110-Meter Hurdles and qualified to advance to the Lower-State Qualifier to be held May 5 at Lower Richland High School. In addition, Koger qualified to compete in the Long Jump.

Three Colleton County relay teams will advance to the Lower-State qualifier including the boys 4×100 and the girls 4×100 and 4×800. Other individuals qualifying include Jalen Lawton (shot put), Hunter Ohmer (pole vault), Jalen Levine (400M), Antonious Allen (100M), Abigail Altman (3200M), Shaniya Fields (high jump and triple jump) and Breanna Varnadoe (pole vault).

The Lady Cougars results included:

100 Meter Dash – 13.85 Ashlyn Williams 13th; 14.30 India Bostic 17th; 14.31 Jaylynn Davis 18th

200 Meter Dash – 28.78 Ashlyn Williams 15th; 29.32 Donae Bowens 17th; 29.76 Jaylynn Davis 19th; 30.16 Kensley Dantzler 20th

400 Meter Dash – 1:07.47 Kensley Dantzler 12th; 1:10.13 Donae Bowens 15th

800 Meter Run – 2:51.27 Kayla Dantzler 11th; 2:56.36 Savannah Reid 16th; 2:57.43 Lauren Reynolds 17th;

3:17.55 Elizabeth McLaughlin 22nd

1600 Meter Run – 6:15.02 Kayla Dantzler 9th; 6:44.71 Lauren Reynolds 17th; 7:39.15 Elizabeth McLaughlin 21st

3200 Meter Run – 12:19.70 Abigail Altman 2nd; 13:08.37 Grayson Altman 7th

400 Meter Hurdles – 1:14.13 Shantasia Allen 5th; 1:17.98 Bethany Monroe 6th

4×100 Meter Relay – 53.43 Relay Team 4th

4×800 Meter Relay – 10:52.65 Relay Team 4th

High Jump – 4-10 Shaniya Fields 2nd

Long Jump – 15-11 Justice Dupont 4th

Triple Jump – 33-2 Shaniya Fields 4th

Pole Vault – 7-6 Breanna Varnadoe 3rd; 6-6 Ashley Reid 5th; 6-6 Olivia Stephens 5th

Discus – 67-1 Victoria Myers 12th

Shot Put – 32-7 Victoria Myers 6th

The Cougars results included:

100 Meter Dash – 11.34 Antonious Allen 3rd; 11.74 Jeremiah Monroe 11th

200 Meter Dash – 23.64 Antonious Allen 8th; 24.19 Devin Kinsey 14th; 25.57 Montel Generette 18th

400 Meter Dash – 53.18 Jalen Levine 4th; 57.20 Jemarri Stevens 14th; 59.12 Devonte Lee 18th

800 Meter Run – 2:23.25 Blaine Cook 16th; 2:28.81 Tyreek Gadsen 19th; 2:41.92 Hans Gabriel 21st

1600 Meter Run – 5:34.54 Blaine Cook 13th; 6:06.80 Tyreek Gadsen 18th; 6:15.96 Hans Gabriel 19th

110 Meter Hurdles – 14.77 Jaden Koger 1st

4×100 Meter Relay – 43.85 Relay Team 3rd

4×400 Meter Relay – 3:45.02 Relay Team 5th

High Jump – 5-8 Jeremiah Daniels 6th

Long Jump – 21-1.5 Jaden Koger 2nd; 18-1 Nick Wilkey 10th

Pole Vault – 12-6 Hunter Ohmer 2nd

Discus – 107-0 John Campbell 7th; 61-0 Curtis Magwood 14th

Shot Put – 46-3 Jalen Lawton 2nd; 37-5 John Campbell 9th; 26-1 Curtis Magwood 16th

By CINDY CROSBY | cindyc4@yahoo.com