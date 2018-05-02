Keep Colleton Beautiful participates in the Great American Cleanup

Last Updated: May 2, 2018 at 2:03 pm

Keep Colleton Beautiful picked up 30 bags of litter along the ACE Walking Trail in Green Pond on April 21 during the first weekend of the Great American Cleanup.

“We would like to extend a special thanks to our board members and to the 8 volunteers who helped. We also encourage individuals to pick up litter on the trail and in other locations in our county, and to report any amount of litter picked up to William Smyly@keepcolletonbeautiful@gmail.com.” said Keep Colleton Beautiful organizer, William Smyly. You may also contact him to request supplies, such as bags, gloves and grabbers.