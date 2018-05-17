Johnsville May Fest scheduled this weekend

The 11th annual Johnsville Community May Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday May 19-20 at the Johnsville Community Center, 2026 Community Ave. near Smoaks.

Saturday’s activities will include a parade starting at 11 a.m., a water slide and jump castle for children, and a car show.

On Sunday, a gospel concert will be held at 5 p.m. Special guests will include Evangelist Michelle Tucker of Orangeburg, the Angels of Praise of Holly Hill and Destiny from Columbia. Other featured groups and praise dancers include the Lovely Hill Mass Choir, Bethel Mass Choir, Mt. Olive A.M.E. Combined Choir, Southern Six, D&S Voices of Praise and Gospel Stars, all of Smoaks; the Gospel Seekers of Walterboro; Anointed Voices-McDonald Showcase of St. George; One Accord of Bamberg; Keeping Christ King and Hydrick Gass, both of Orangeburg; and others.

For more information, contact Jimmy Wiggins, 843-908-4060, or Israel Jenkins, 843-549-2268.