James Moody Hickman Sr. | Obituaries

ROUND O: Mr. James Moody Hickman Sr., 69, entered into rest Wednesday morning May 9, 2018, surrounded by his loving family in his home in Round O.

Born July 18, 1948, in Jacksonboro, he was a son of the late James Theodore Hickman and the late Hattie Davis Hickman. He was a diesel mechanic with Ravenel Truck Center and was a lifelong member of Adams Run Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, who dearly loved fishing and farming. He always centered his life around his loving family whom he adored.

Surviving are: his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Martha Chubb Hickman; two sons, James Hickman Jr. and Roy Hickman Sr., both of Round O; a daughter, Carol Terry of Round O; a brother, Henry Hickman of Round O; and three sisters, Patricia Crosby of Walterboro, Lou Warren of Ravenel, and Brenda Kelly of Walterboro; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, John Terry Jr.; a brother, J.T. Hickman; and a sister, Lillian Grooms.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Saturday morning, May 12, 2018, at the graveside at Adams Run Cemetery, Highway 174, Hollywood.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.