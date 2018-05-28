“It has truly been the love of my life. It is just the right time.” – Rusty Adams confirms his resignation as the Lady Cougars head softball coach

Colleton County High School head softball coach Rusty Adams confirmed Sunday evening he has resigned his position for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Adams and the Lady Cougars are coming off a 15-10 overall finish and 6-4 record in Region 8-AAAA – which would garner a third-place finish in the region and earn them a spot in the playoffs. The Lady Cougars would advance to the championship game of the District V playoffs, where they would force the “if” game against Chapin, before being eliminated.

“It is just the right time,” said Adams when reached Sunday evening. “We had a top-10 finish in the state this season and the program is in great shape for the right person. I have nothing but positive things to say about administration. As always, Colleton County is a great place to work.”

“I love these girls and coaching this team for the last 35 years has truly been the love of my life,” admitted Adams. “This decision is truly something I have prayed about and I didn’t make it lightly. I will still make myself available to the kids in that school. Again, it has truly been the love of my life.”

As head coach of the varsity program, Adams had an unparalleled 579 wins, 16 region titles and would be instrumental in helping at least 57 female athletes toward a collegiate career.

This will be Adam’s second retirement from the program after returning in August of 2016.

The position has posted at https://www.applitrack.com/colletonsd/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Athletics%2fActivities.