In the S.C. Legislature this week | The Press and Standard

It is the final week of the legislative session, which ends on Thursday, May 10. Lawmakers will likely return in a few weeks to vote on the Governor’s budget vetoes and any bills in conference committee, including S.954, a bill that would suspend most of the V.C. Summer rate hikes and delay the Public Service Commission’s decision on abandonment.

The state budget is also in conference committee, where lawmakers are hammering out a compromise between the House and Senate versions. The House has placed a temporary funding measure on their floor calendar, in case the budget is not completed before the beginning of the next fiscal year in July.

On Thursday – the last day of session – lawmakers will be electing Public Service Commissioners to fill seats 2, 4 and 6. These commissioners will help decide who pays for the V.C. Summer project and whether or not the SCANA/Dominion merger can proceed.

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will be considering two candidates for the Santee Cooper board of directors. Santee Cooper board members are appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate, with an additional screening by the Public Utilities Review Committee.

The Senate floor calendar is quite long, and it is unlikely that all of the bills listed will pass. A few bills of significance are S.1183, an unconstitutional bill allowing lawmakers to change a special purpose commission’s appointment method (SCPC analysis); H.5341, which would bring the South Carolina tax code into conformity with the federal tax code; H.3529, which would prohibit local governments from banning plastic bags (SCPC analysis); and H.3146, which would amend the state constitution to make the superintendent of education a gubernatorial appointment (SCPC analysis).

As bills and issues covered in our annual publication Best & Worst of the General Assembly 2017 appear on the legislative calendars, we color-code them according to their status in Best & Worst and link to the appropriate page.