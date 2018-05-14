If you were headed to Charleston/Mt. Pleasant …

SCDOT announces the emergency closure of the I-526 West Bound bridge over Wando River in Charleston.

The emergency closure has been ordered by SCDOT engineers due to a snapped cable inside the bridge structure.

An immediate assessment and repair plan is being developed for the structure. More details will follow.

SCDOT is working closely with local law enforcement agencies on detours.

SCDOT apologizes for the significant inconvenience this closure will have on mobility in the region and will expedite our assessment and repairs accordingly.