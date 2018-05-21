I-526 now open as two-way traffic

After a successful crossover to two-way traffic on I-526 eastbound over the Wando River bridge on Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reminds motorists to use caution and plan ahead for commuter traffic beginning Monday morning.

Rush-hour traffic Monday will be at greater levels than traffic on Sunday, when the traffic switch was made to help ease congestion due to the May 14 cable break and emergency closure on the westbound I-526 bridge. Repairs continue around the clock on the westbound bridge.

SCDOT advises motorists to choose one of three detour routes is best suited for them. Please plan ahead, use caution and drive safely in the work zone.

“The South Carolina Department of Transportation would like to thank motorists in the Mount Pleasant and Charleston area for their patience. Your safety remains SCDOT’s top priority,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall on Sunday evening.

The SCDOT website, www.scdot.org has helpful information such as maps, traffic cameras and visualizations of the new traffic configuration showing the two-way traffic on the eastbound bridge. To assist motorists, travel times will be posted on SCDOT message boards.

* Two-way traffic speeds on the eastbound bridge will be reduced and posted at 45 miles per hour. This is the same “safe speed limit” used when traveling through work zones.

* Plan your trips to allow for extra travel time. Additional traffic cameras have temporarily been added to the area to help drivers select the best routes.

* SCDOT’s 511 app can provide route information and views from the traffic cameras. Visit http://www.511sc.org/

* SCDOT has provided additional SHEP (Motorist assistance operators) in the detour areas.

* State and local law enforcement agencies are providing more officers to handle traffic, including the manual operation of traffic signals at key intersections to adjust timing with the flow of traffic. More tow trucks have been positioned in the area of the bridge to help keep traffic moving in case of disabled vehicles.

The damaged westbound I-526 bridge is planned to reopen on June 11.