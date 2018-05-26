Hospital gives scholarships

The Colleton Medical Center Auxiliary presented $11,000 in scholarships on May 18 to eight Colleton County students.

Campbell Crook received the $1,000 Elaine Fogle Scholarship, started in 1978 as a memorial for a medical laboratory technician at Walterboro Family Practice. Crook also received a $1,000 CMC Auxiliary scholarship.

Others receiving scholarships were Faith Baker, $1,000 Auxiliary Scholarship; Daryn Hooker, $1,000 Auxiliary Scholarship; Grace Pierce, $2,000 Auxiliary Scholarship; Jameson Butler, $1,000 Auxiliary Scholarship; Faith Allen, $2,000 Auxiliary Scholarship; Emily Martin, $1,000 Auxiliary Scholarship; and Taylor Virden, $1,000 Auxiliary Scholarship.

The Auxiliary raises funds for the scholarships through sales in the hospital gift shop, the annual jewelry sale and uniform sales, and donations to the Auxiliary Volunteers Scholarship Fund.