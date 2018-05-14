Honor Colleton’s heroes during National Police Week
National Police Week begins, please take a moment to thank the brothers and sisters in blue for their service, but to also honor and recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives in the line of duty.
Deputy Sheriff Herman Russell Saunders
Colleton County Sheriff’s Office
End of Watch (EOW): Thursday, September 12, 1940
Deputy Sheriff Steven Anthony Breland
Colleton County Sheriff’s Office
EOW: Monday, September 19, 1977
Deputy Sheriff Dennis Carl Compton
Colleton County Sheriff’s Office
EOW: Wednesday, August 6, 2008
Policeman Marion Clifton Nettles
Walterboro Police Department
EOW: Friday, December 23, 1949
Police Officer Frank H. Knapp
Walterboro Police Department
EOW: Saturday, November 16, 1968
Police Officer William Dawson Breland, III
Walterboro Police Department
EOW: Sunday, October 15, 1978
State Trooper William Edward Peeples
South Carolina Highway Patrol
EOW: Friday, June 8, 1979
Conservation Officer Frank A. Floyd
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
EOW: Monday, July 25, 1949
Police Chief Jerry Wayne Shelton
Cottageville Police Department
EOW: Saturday, March 25, 1989
S.L.E.D. Agent Robert E.B. Williams
SC Law Enforcement Division
EOW: Thursday, August 21, 1975
“It’s not how officers die that make them heroes, but how they live.”
“We will never forget you!”
