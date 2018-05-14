Honor Colleton’s heroes during National Police Week

Last Updated: May 14, 2018 at 4:01 pm

National Police Week begins, please take a moment to thank the brothers and sisters in blue for their service, but to also honor and recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives in the line of duty.

Deputy Sheriff Herman Russell Saunders

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch (EOW): Thursday, September 12, 1940

Deputy Sheriff Steven Anthony Breland

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

EOW: Monday, September 19, 1977

Deputy Sheriff Dennis Carl Compton

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

EOW: Wednesday, August 6, 2008

Policeman Marion Clifton Nettles

Walterboro Police Department

EOW: Friday, December 23, 1949

Police Officer Frank H. Knapp

Walterboro Police Department

EOW: Saturday, November 16, 1968

Police Officer William Dawson Breland, III

Walterboro Police Department

EOW: Sunday, October 15, 1978

State Trooper William Edward Peeples

South Carolina Highway Patrol

EOW: Friday, June 8, 1979

Conservation Officer Frank A. Floyd

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

EOW: Monday, July 25, 1949

Police Chief Jerry Wayne Shelton

Cottageville Police Department

EOW: Saturday, March 25, 1989

S.L.E.D. Agent Robert E.B. Williams

SC Law Enforcement Division

EOW: Thursday, August 21, 1975

“It’s not how officers die that make them heroes, but how they live.”

“We will never forget you!”