Hill Tire sold to Mavis

Last Updated: May 4, 2018 at 12:29 pm

Hill Tire Centers, a family owned business with locations in Moncks Corner, Walterboro, Georgetown, Summerville and North Charleston, announced Tuesday the sale of their company to Tire Engineers/Mavis Discount based in Birmingham, AL. Ken, Chris and Joe Hill – the owners of Hill Tire – said the company’s employee and management team will remain the same, as will the Hill Tire Centers name. The commercial tire operation in Walterboro will continue operation under the leadership of Ken Hill.

“This was a family decision that was made with a lot of thought and prayer,” the Hills said. “We felt it was time to let someone come in who would continue to grow the business and provide greater opportunities for our employees.”

The Hills said they had been approached from numerous companies in the past but felt that Tire Engineers/Mavis Discount Tire management and culture really aligned with ours. Our employees, customers and vendors should see a smooth transition.”

The Hill Family has been in business since 1968 when their father, Kenneth Hill started the company. Shortly after His wife, Betty Jean Hill joined him in the company. Ken, Chris and Joe joined their parents in the 1980’s. The Hills said “we expect Tire Engineers/Mavis Discount Tire to carry on the Hill Tire tradition of taking care of our employees and we hope that our customers will give them a chance to take care of their tire and automotive repair needs.”

The Hills said they also expect Tire Engineers/Mavis Discount Tire to continue Hill Tire’s service to the community by supporting the nonprofit organizations, schools, churches and recreation departments.

In February of 2018 Mavis Discount Tire of Millwood, N.Y. and Tire Engineers/Express Oil merged their businesses creating one of the largest independent automotive platforms in the U.S. with over 800 locations in 24 states across the East Coast, South and Midwest. Upon closing, the combined company will be led by Mavis current Co-Chief Executive Officers, David and Stephen Sorbaro and CEO, Ricky Brooks of Tire Engineers will be named Executive Chairman

“It’s been our family’s honor for three generations to serve the Lowcountry of South Carolina”, the Hill’s said. “We’re confident we’re leaving Hill Tire in good hands.”