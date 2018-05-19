Hampton Street Players plan second meeting Monday

The first organizational meeting of the newly-formed Hampton Street Players was held Monday night in the main floor conference room at Clemson Extension, 611 Black St. Gregg Steele Heppner of The Colleton Center updated 31 people interested in local theatre on the center’s renovations and plans for the upcoming season’s performances. “We’ll be back in the building in June or early July,” said Heppner. “Ideally, we’ll do four shows per year — two musicals and two plays. We’d love to fill all 479 seats in the beautifully renovated space each time we have a performance.” The center plans to provide arts and educational performances and events. “We’ll begin with some fan favorites,” Heppner said. A second meeting will be held Monday May 21 at 7 p.m., also at Clemson Extension for those unable to attend the first meeting. Anyone interested in acting, directing, set design, costumes, singing, dancing, etc. is welcome to attend. “We’re excited about the opportunities for our community,” Heppner said. “We want people to leave our plays with smiles on their faces and looking forward to our next show.”