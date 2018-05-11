Hampton Street Players meeting Monday

Interested in being involved in theater? Then the Hampton Street Players might be just what you’ve been looking for.

Walterboro’s newest theater ensemble, named in honor of the historic Hampton Street School and Auditorium, will hold its first meeting Monday May 14 at 7 p.m. in the main floor conference room at Clemson Extension, 611 Black Street.

“There is nothing to prepare other than to have an open mind and a desire to participate,” said Gregg Steele Heppner of The Colleton Center. Anyone interested in acting, directing, set design, costumes, singing, dancing, etc. is welcome to attend.

The new theater group will create musicals and plays to be produced and performed exclusively at The Colleton Center, 494 Hampton St., a non-profit organization whose mission is the utilize the historic Hampton Street School as an arts and civic center. The center plans to provide arts and educational performances and events, affordable studio space for artists and venues for family and community cultural functions.

For information contact Heppner, lowcountrylucky@gmail.com or 843-549-8360.