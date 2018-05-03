Group gathers on courthouse lawn for National Day of Prayer | News | The Press and Standard

Pator Tony Jones of Faith Baptist Church said “As a community, it is in our best interest to come together and join in prayer for the healing and well-being of our county. This year has already brought us many tragic stories and opportunities for us to share in one another’s pain. We need to come together and pray before God Almighty asking for His Mercy, Forgiveness, Strength, Healing, and Help. May we not be so self-sufficient that we fail to remember that our very lives are in His Hands. We need God!”