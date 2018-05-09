Great run for Lady Cougar Soccer

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:30 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Soccer team was eliminated after a 5-0 loss to Dreher High School in the semi-finals of the SCHSL Lower-State Playoffs on Friday May 4 on the road. The Lady Cougars advanced to round three following a 4-3 win over North Myrtle Beach Monday April 30 at home and a 4-2 road win over Lugoff-Elgin Wednesday May 2.

The Lady Cougars finished the 2018 season 13-4 overall and 7-3 in Region 8-AAAA, capturing the runner-up district title and ranked No. 18 in the state.

Against North Myrtle Beach, the Lady Cougars earned the win via penalty kicks following double-overtime.

In round two versus Lugoff-Elgin, the Lady Cougars led 3-2 at the half, then strong defense and a comfort goal allowed them the 4-2 victory.

“We came out flat against Lugoff-Elgin and they scored on us early,” said Coach Danny Wiggins. “But, we capitalized on our first corner kick in the 11th minute to equalize. Heather Dowd took the corner kick and Amiyah Robinson left her feet and headed it in nicely. The game really picked up with every player battling for the ball.

“Karis Thomas was controlling the midfield by making strong tackles and playing out of pressure. Lugoff-Elgin scored again in the 21st minute, but we equalized from Amiyah’s cross to Faith Allen which was deflected into the goal by a defender. Coming from behind for the second time, we were tied at 2-2.

“Faith Allen scored a beautiful go-ahead goal in the 25th minute to put us up 3-2, where we would stay going into the half,” said Wiggins. “Our defenders Amber Warren, Daryn Hooker, McKenna Mabry and Stephanie Hooker were keeping us in the game, recording 11 strong tackles in the half. Rachel Dandridge had six saves in the first half.

“In the second half, as the sun went down, we gained momentum,” said Wiggins. “We came out strong and every player really stepped up and helped control the pace of the game. The game became more physical, but we held our own. Caroline Duffie did a great job creating space and completing passes out of pressure. Heather Dowd scored the comfort goal on an Allen assist in the 53rd minute.”

The Lady Cougars recorded 15 strong tackles and three saves in the second period.

In the 5-0 loss to Dreher in round three, Colleton County struggled to find its rhythm. “We went down 4-0 early, but in the second half we came alive and fought hard to finish the game, allowing only one goal in the second half,” said Wiggins.

“Dreher got frustrated and physical. Even though we didn’t find a goal, these young ladies played their hearts out and left it all on the field.

“I couldn’t be prouder of each and every player on this team,” said Wiggins. “The fan support was incredible throughout our season. The atmosphere they brought was unbelievable. It was a great run.”