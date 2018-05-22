Going on until 4 p.m.: Food giveaway at armory
by The Press and Standard | May 22, 2018 1:33 pm
The Lowcountry Community Action Agency is giving away food until 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on Cottageville Highway.
