Girl Scouts spread sweetness
by The Press and Standard | May 3, 2018 12:00 pm
Last Updated: May 3, 2018 at 10:08 am
With cookie season over the Girl Scouts of Colleton Counth Service Unit 637 donated the last few cases to the Veteran’s Victory House, Fire Station 19, and Fire Station 1. The troops involved are Troop 162, Troop 445, Troop 799, Troop 981, and Troop 4202. Select girls from each troop took the cookies and delivered them. The girls include Sarisa Sullivan and Krysta Padgett from Troop 162, Mia Andrews, Autumn Boyce, and Gracie Vick from Troop 799, Katie Hall, Dayla Brannan, Shelby Benton, and Arianna Akers from Troop 981, and Kaylee French, Charity Patterson and Chastity Patterson from Troop 4202.
