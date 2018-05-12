Girl scouts donate cookies

With cookie season over, the Girl Scouts of Colleton County Service Unit 637 donated the last few cases of cookies to the Veteran’s Victory House, Fire Station 19, and Fire Station 1. The troops involved are 162, 445, 799, 981 and 4202. Select girls from each troop took the cookies and delivered them. The girls include Sarisa Sullivan and Krysta Padgett from Troop 162, Mia Andrews, Autumn Boyce, and Gracie Vick from Troop 799, Katie Hall, Dayla Brannan, Shelby Benton, and Arianna Akers from Troop 981, and Kaylee French, Charity Patterson and Chastity Patterson from Troop 4202.