Free baby shower for expecting moms to be held in Ridgeland

To support new and expecting mothers, Senator Margie Bright Matthews is teaming up with Molina Healthcare of South Carolina and various local organizations to host a free baby shower for new and expecting moms from Jasper County and the surrounding areas. Molina will provide approximately 100 new moms and moms-to-be with a complimentary Dr. Cleo diaper bag filled with baby essentials such as diapers and baby wipes.

Partnering organizations will provide education on prenatal health, maternal health topics such as breastfeeding and early childhood development.

The event is designed to create awareness about the importance of prenatal and postnatal care. Improving birth outcomes and reducing infant mortality rates can often be achieved through education and healthy choices, and this event seeks to give families expecting a baby the resources to help them get the care they need.

This event is open to the public. All giveaways will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

WHERE: Palmetto Electric’s Community Room

4063 Grays Highway

Ridgeland, SC 29936

WHEN: Friday June 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

VISUALS: Approximately 100 new and expecting mothers receiving important resources and education; Molina staff distributing free diaper bags filled with essentials for baby.