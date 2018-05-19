Fourth graders complete animal education program

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:56 pm

Fourth graders in three elementary schools recently completed the Colleton Animal Commitment Education (CACE) program presented by Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS). The program helps students understand the importance of responsible pet ownership. Topics such as spay/neuter, prevention of heartworms, and safe introduction to unknown dogs are included. Steve Cinader and his service dogs, Mojo and Lucky Blue, also visit the classes.

Each student has an opportunity to enter a Speuter (spay/neuter) Essay contest. The winners were Madelyn Williams at Colleton Preparatory Academy, Lillian Morris at Cottageville Elementary and Jazmin Soto at Hendersonville Elementary. Each of these winners received a backpack full of animal goodies and a free spay/neuter for the pet of their choice.

The CACE program is in its fourth year and is organized by Carol Armentrout, Dr. Rebecca Hughes and Janice Young. The program is designed to help young people understand the importance of responsible pet ownership. CACE incorporates South Carolina’s “Good Citizen” standards. FoCCAS thanks the Colleton County School District, and the principals and teachers of Colleton Preparatory Academy, Cottageville Elementary, and Henderson Elementary for their participation. Mini-programs about dog safety are also presented to 4K and 5K student around the county.

The CACE program is looking for additional volunteers for this program. Both CACE program teachers and classroom helpers are needed for the 2018-2019 school year. If you are interested in participating, contact Janice Young at 843 908-2259.