Food vendor loses business to flames

A food vendor making his way from Florida to Myrtle Beach for Bike Week saw his plans go up in smoke the evening of May 24.

The driver of a large pickup truck towing a vendor’s trailer pulled up to the pumps at Murphy’s gas station located in the Walmart Plaza at 2100 Bells Highway shortly after 9 p.m.

The driver said he was inside the station paying for his diesel fuel purchase when he heard a noise outside and saw the vendor’s trailer burst into flame.

Walterboro Fire Chief Wayne Lake said when he arrived from home in response to the fire call, he found flames from the burning trailer reaching above the roof overhang and the parking lot littered with debris from the trailer.

The first fire units, led by Captain Paul Seigler, arrived at the gas station May 24 at 9:22 p.m. and deployed two handlines: one to sent water into the burning trailer and the other to safeguard the gas station and its fuel pumps.

While firefighters were using the water from a pumper truck, members of the city police department sent to the scene assumed the task of running approximately 300 feet of five-inch fire hose from a hydrant located on the west side of Fat Jack’s restaurant to one of the pumpers at the fire scene.

Firefighters who had been using handlines to attack the flames spotted three 100-pound propane tanks in the trailer’s cooking area, and at least one appeared to be venting propane.

Running that five-inch hose from the hydrant to the fire truck allowed the firefighters to begin using a deck gun on the pumper to continually spray cooling water onto the tanks to keep them from igniting, while at the same time, moving firefighters farther away from the trailer in case one of the tanks exploded.

After about an hour, firefighters were able to go back to using the handlines to extinguish the trailer.

Lake said the fire and police departments had approximately 15 members on the scene.

While the trailer was a total loss, Lake said damage to the station was contained to a portion of the roof overhang. The pickup truck that had been towing the trailer and the fuel pumps it was parked beside were undamaged.

Fire Inspector Chris Cook said the employees at the gas station followed procedure and shut down the electrical supply to the fuel pumps.

Firefighters were at the gas station for approximately two hours.