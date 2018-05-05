Flight insurance could save you and your family money

Last Updated: May 4, 2018 at 11:55 am

If you or a family member are sick or injured, a helicopter flight could save your life.

Colleton County is served by Med Trans, a flight service working in cooperation with Colleton Fire Rescue and Colleton Medical Center.

“We hope you never need it, but we can fly you to a Charleston Hospital or the burn center in Augusta and save your life,” said Wes McAden, a membership sales manager with Med Trans. “The problem is that most insurance companies do not cover the entire cost of a flight. And they can be expensive — up to $40,000,” said McAden. “One solution is to join others in our network and become a member. For as little as $65 per year, your entire family can be covered in the event our service is needed.”

McAden can be contacted at 843-708-6192 or wes.mcaden@airmedcarenetwork.com.

To sign up online, visit https://www.airmedcarenetwork.com/join.