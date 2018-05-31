Fishburne attends Volvo Ocean Race

Ladson Fishburne, customs parts classifier with Volvo U.S. Operations, is in Newport, R.I., representing Volvo Car U.S. Operations at the Volvo Ocean Race.

He was given this honor because of his commitment to the environment. He believes his passion for the environment and his work at Volvo Cars go hand in hand.

Ladson created a web-based tool called LitterRater that tracks reported litter and litter cleanup initiatives. The tool has a point-based system that rewards those who participate in keeping their communities clean. The points can be redeemed for incentives, including gift cards and for use at the online store.

“This encourages more people to get involved,” Fisburne said. “I also have an interactive map that pins a location where users can view more information about the location and a leader board to highlight users who have the most points.”

Fishburne’s goal is to make a larger impact in all communities that have a litter problem, especially on roadways and beaches. He created this tool over five years ago when he was walking back from his college internship where the sidewalks were always littered.

“I don’t plan on giving up until all communities have control over litter,” he said.

“There is not a word or phrase that can express how excited I am to be in Newport,” he said. “I once had a dream that LitterRater would send me on a journey of a lifetime. In that dream, I travelled the country reporting and cleaning littered locations gaining recognition as I met new people along the way. Volvo has changed my life in more than one positive way. I now have a career that I love where I’m surrounded by amazing colleagues. I work for a company that shares my passion for our environment — Volvo has made my dream come true.”

Check out the site at www.litterrater.com.

Fishburne is the son of Jennifer and Barnwell Fishburne of Walterboro.