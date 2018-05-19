Fire Ants: The spawn of Satan | Column

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 2:46 pm

I try not to harbor hate in my heart; life’s too short. But I do despise something to the depths of my soul: fire ants. Those gray, powdery hills house the spawn of Satan. I would waterboard fire ants, after I pulled their tiny toenails out.

Of course I have a fire ant story. Everyone South Carolinian who’s ever set foot outside has a fire ant story. Speaking of foot, that’s how I discovered fire ants.

Some background: Mr. Smith (this was way before Widdle Baby) and I moved here after Hurricane Hugo. There was nothing for rent, since residents with battered homes were renting until they could repair and rebuild. So, in sheer desperation, we bought a house in two days. What we could afford on one salary was slightly smaller than a phone booth, but I got a job right away (thank you, Bill Collins), and life was good. The tiny house had lots of windows and a fenced yard for the dogs. I hung curtains and Mr. Smith put up a clothesline out back.

It was a beautiful spring Saturday in 1990, a month after we arrived. Mr. Smith was off doing whatever he did, and I walked out in the sandy yard barefooted, with a basket of freshly-laundered clothes on my hip and a bag of clothespins in my teeth.

It was a glorious day, not a cloud in the sky. The sun warmed my shoulders; the air smelled of newly-mown grass. As I began hanging sheets and shirts, I felt an ancient connection with the earth. I felt like a pioneer woman.

Then I felt like I’d been electrocuted.

The first thing that happened was I wet my pants a little, and I have no shame in sharing that. The second thing that happened is that I looked down and saw A) My bare feet were planted in a gray hill and B) The residents of that hill were viciously biting my feet and ankles.

Note: The Cape Fear region of North Carolina, where I’m from, didn’t have fire ants. We had fleas and giant roaches, but no fire ants. So I didn’t understand what was happening. Then I understood only pain.

Saying a fire ant sting hurts is like saying lava is a little warm.

If you’ve never been bitten, stop what you’re doing right now, fall to your knees and thank God from whom all blessings flow. If you have been, you’ve probably already quit reading, because even remembering a fire ant sting can make you nauseated.

I ran for the house, slapping my legs and screaming so loud that our neighbor David heard me inside his house, ran out and vaulted over our shared fence. I was almost to the back door when he grabbed my arm and began brushing the ants off.

“Stop!” he yelled. “You don’t want to take them inside!”

(I later asked him if he thought maybe I was being stabbed and he said, “No, I knew what it was.” Apparently there’s a particular scream associated with fire ant stings.)

You know what came next: Tears, pus-filled blisters, tears, excruciating pain, and did I mention tears? (In case you think I’m exaggerating, I know someone who’s been stung by a jellyfish and swarmed by fire ants, and he said he’d take the man o’ war any day. And yes, he’s an unlucky guy.)

Turned out, our yard was a fire ant condo. Mr. Smith killed them with napalm or something, and I’ve avoided them ever since.

I see many mounds on my daily runs, and always think the same thing: “Not today, Satan!”

(Julie R. Smith, whose ankles still itch, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)