Fields, Koger and Ohmer to represent CCHS at AAAA Championships

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:41 am

Photo provided by Perry McLeod, SC Runners.com

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Three Colleton County High School Track and Field athletes qualified to advance to the SCHSL AAAA State Championships after finishing in top positions during Saturday’s state qualifier held at Lower Richland High School.

Shaniya Fields (high jump), Jaden Koger (hurdles) and Hunter Ohmer (pole vault) will advance and compete for a state title May 11-12 at Spring Valley High School.