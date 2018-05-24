Family takes a trip through time via the Royal Wedding

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 9:08 am

Dave Mathews, smart phone in hand, walked into The Press and Standard office the afternoon of May 21.

He asked if he could show a photograph, then scrolled up a copy of an old photo of three beaming adults, a contented baby in the mother’s arms.

In the photo, Tina Snow, holding David Mathews Jr. in her arms, was on the left. David Mathews was on the right. It appeared they were sharing a light-hearted moment.

Between them was the Episcopal minister that Mathews came to the newspaper office to talk about.

Mathews and his first wife traveled to Cincinnati in April of 1988 with their young son David Jr. to visit Mathews’ mother, Sister Lydia Mathews.

Mathews said he didn’t know that the Episcopal Church had nuns until his mother informed the family she was joining the religious order.

Part of the plan for the visit was to have the couple’s young son baptized into the Episcopal Church at his mother’s convent.

His mother told her son to watch the minister — absorb his positivism, his enthusiasm. “He is going places,” Mathews remembers his late mother said following the baptism.

David followed his mother’s suggestion and watched as Bishop Michael Curry rose through the church hierarchy.

Mathews noted when Rev. Curry was appointed the Bishop of North Carolina in 2000, when Bishop Curry became the first African-American to be named Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States.

Mathews and his wife Diane were glued to the television Saturday morning as the rest of the world watched Bishop Curry offer the sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Bishop Curry’s 14-minute speech was considered by many as the high point of the royal wedding. David and Diane knew it would be memorable.

Last year, Dave and Diane had traveled to Grace Church in Charleston when Bishop Curry conducted a church service there.

Diane said, “He was absolutely like he was at the wedding: very positive, very passionate about bring everyone together.”

After the Charleston church service, David, smart phone in hand, approached Bishop Curry to show him the old photo taken on an April day in Cincinnati 30 years ago.

“He remembered the convent,” Mathews said, “I doubt he remembered David. He has done a lot of baptisms.”