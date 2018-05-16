Faith Allen named “Ra Ra” Foundation recipient for 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School senior Faith Allen was recently announced as the 2018 “Ra Ra” Foundation Athletic Scholarship recipient by the family of Rashee Hodges.

Allen will be attending Francis Marion University in Florence, where she plans to major in biology with plans to become a physical therapist.

She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Francis Marion University which competes in NCAA Division II Peach Belt Conference.

Playing soccer for the past 10 years, Allen had a stellar career as a Lady Cougar Soccer player. After spending two years on junior varsity, Allen has spent her entire high school career on the varsity team, earning numerous accolades including Rookie of the Year, MVP, All-Region and Best Offensive Player.

In addition to soccer, Allen played volleyball and softball along with participating on the cross-country team.

Allen is the daughter of Kim Allen and Rudy Allen.

The “Ra Ra” Foundation was established in memory of Rashee Jamal Hodges by his parents and family members.

Hodges was a former Colleton County High School and USC Salkehatchie Indian basketball standout who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Richland County.

Hodges was attending Benedict College in Columbia at the time of this death, where he signed a basketball scholarship to continue his education and basketball career following his career at Salk.