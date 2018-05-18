Events celebrate CMCs
by The Press and Standard | May 18, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 10:14 am
Colleton Medical Center honored its nurses with a week of activities May 6-11. Activities included a picnic for the weekend staff, pancakes, a scavenger hunt, employee sub lunch, selfie contest, employee picnics, ice cream sundaes and “Colympic” Games. Josh Stackley won won the Pie in the Face Contest benefitting Relay for Life.
