Events celebrate CMCs

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 10:14 am

Colleton Medical Center honored its nurses with a week of activities May 6-11. Activities included a picnic for the weekend staff, pancakes, a scavenger hunt, employee sub lunch, selfie contest, employee picnics, ice cream sundaes and “Colympic” Games. Josh Stackley won won the Pie in the Face Contest benefitting Relay for Life.